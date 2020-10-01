Sports TV listings for Thursday Oct. 1

GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, first round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, first round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Cincinnati at Atlanta
2 p.m.: WSET, National League Wild Card Series Game 2, Miami at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 3, Chicago White Sox at Oakland
4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 3, Toronto at Tampa Bay (if necessary)
5 p.m.: ESPN2, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, St. Louis at San Diego
7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 3, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary)
10 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 247, at Milan
NFL
8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Denver at N.Y. Jets
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, National Ruby League, qualifying final, Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Syracuse at Louisville
4 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Clemson at North Carolina
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Boston College at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Pittsburgh at Virginia
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Florida State at Virginia Tech
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open
5 a.m. (Friday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas State at West Virginia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!