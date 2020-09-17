 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 17
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 17

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, UNOH 200 (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Bush's Beans 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 18

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round (preshow at 6 a.m.)

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round

2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round

5 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Lotte at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at Miami

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at San Francisco

4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, doubleheader

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 

10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

NBA 

7 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Miami vs. Boston

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Cincinnati at Cleveland

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders

SOCCER 

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Duke

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Va. Tech at Clemson

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at Florida State

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Second Round, Game 1, Phoenix vs. Minnesota

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Second Round, Game 1, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, The Citadel at Virginia Tech

