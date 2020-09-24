 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 24
AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality"

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, UAB at South Alabama

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, first round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, first round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto 

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Detroit at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

5 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia"

NBA

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 4, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Miami at Jacksonville

SOCCER 

2:40 p.m.: CBS Sports Cup, UEFA Super Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, at Budapest, Hungary

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, fourth round, Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense

TENNIS

6 a.m.: continuation of coverage of German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

4 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel,  German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

WNBA 

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Seattle vs. Minnesota

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals. Game 3, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Oklahoma

8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

