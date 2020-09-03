Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Collingwood at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: The Road Home To Virginia"
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality"
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Alabama at Southern Mississippi
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 6
GOLF
6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, first round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Kiwoom at Hanwha
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Boston
10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Toronto vs. Boston
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Vegas vs. Vancouver
RUGBY
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Castleford at Salford
4 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round
7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. New York
