Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 3
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Collingwood at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: The Road Home To Virginia"

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality"

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Alabama at Southern Mississippi

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 6

GOLF

6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, first round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Kiwoom at Hanwha

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Boston

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Toronto vs. Boston

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Vegas vs. Vancouver

RUGBY

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Castleford at Salford

4 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round

WNBA 

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. New York

