 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tues. Sept. 1
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tues. Sept. 1

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Essendon at West Coast

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Richmond

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 4

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Hanwha at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Toronto at Miami

7:30 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Houston 

NBA

5:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference first round, Game 7, Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER 

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, York vs. Edmonton, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Friday night plights: Timesland football coaches wonder how to fill time with season postponed
High School

Friday night plights: Timesland football coaches wonder how to fill time with season postponed

Friday, Aug. 28 was supposed to be the opening night of the VHSL football season.

Instead, there will be no kickoff.

For the first time since the VHSL was formed more than 100 years ago, Virginia's public schools will not play football in the fall.

The season was postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak and has been condensed into a six-game regular season with a Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 start date.

To many Timesland coaches, envisioning such a scenario was more difficult than reading the tiny type on the bottom line of the eye chart.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert