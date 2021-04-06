 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, William and Mary at Virginia

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at East Tenn. State

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Kentucky at Louisville

7 p.m.; SEC Network, North Carolina at South Carolina

GOLF

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From The Masters"

Noon; ESPN Plus, "Tuesday at the Masters"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Detroit

4 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Washington

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego 

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter," Wooden Award winner announcement

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.; TNT, Milwaukee at Golden State

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Mike Tannenbaum's Mock Draft"

NHL

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

SOCCER

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, first leg, Portland at Marathón

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, first leg, Atlanta United at Alajuelense

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, first leg, Cruz Azul at Arcahaie

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinals, Borussia Dortmund at Manchester City (delayed tape)

2 a.m. (Wednesday); CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinals, Liverpool at Real Madrid (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Liberty at Virginia

SURFING

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Newcastle Cup, at Newcastle, Australia

TENNIS

10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, at Charleston, S.C.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA championships, at Greensboro, N.C. (taped)

