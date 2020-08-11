You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 11
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 11

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Gold Coast

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Doosan at Samsung

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Kansas City at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Detroit

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Angels

NBA

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Houston vs. San Antonio, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Portland vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Milwaukee vs. Washington, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, New Orleans vs. Sacramento, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Calgary vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Carolina vs. Boston, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Chicago vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (taped Monday)

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (taped Monday)

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, final, Portland vs. Orlando City, at Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Wednesday): CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (delayed tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open and Top Seed Open

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

