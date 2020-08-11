Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Gold Coast
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Doosan at Samsung
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Kansas City at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Detroit
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Angels
NBA
2 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Houston vs. San Antonio, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Portland vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Milwaukee vs. Washington, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, New Orleans vs. Sacramento, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Calgary vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Carolina vs. Boston, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Chicago vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (taped Monday)
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (taped Monday)
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, final, Portland vs. Orlando City, at Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Wednesday): CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (delayed tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open and Top Seed Open
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
