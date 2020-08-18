You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 18
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 18

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Virginia game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "Bobcats on Three" (new documentary)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at Houston

4 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: ESPN, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" (return to old time slot)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, at Toronto

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Calgary vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Race in America: Caps United For Change" (new)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Chicago vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, First Stage, York9 vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, semifinal, Leipzig vs. Paris, at Lisbon, Portugal

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

