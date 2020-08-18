Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Virginia game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "Bobcats on Three" (new documentary)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at Houston
4 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at L.A. Angels
7 p.m.: ESPN, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" (return to old time slot)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, at Toronto
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Calgary vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Race in America: Caps United For Change" (new)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Chicago vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, First Stage, York9 vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, semifinal, Leipzig vs. Paris, at Lisbon, Portugal
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
