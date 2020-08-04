You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 4
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 4

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at North Melbourne

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured" rerun

GOLF

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship"

Noon: ESPN Plus (Streaming): PGA Championship preview, including groupings and tee times announcement

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship"

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, NC at Hanwha

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Elimination Playoff, Archers vs. Atlas, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Minnesota

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPN, MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Baltimore

10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Angels at Seattle

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Strength in the Pack" (new)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Houston vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Arizona vs. Nashville, at Edmonton (entire game on NHL Network)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, at Edmonton (entire game on NHL Network)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, at Toronto

10:45 p.m.: USA Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Minnesota vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Phoenix vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Connecticut vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

WRESTLING

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News