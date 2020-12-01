Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Charlotte
7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings
GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, First Round
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Legends Classic, semifinal, at Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.
4 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at VMI
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Villanova vs Hartford, at Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Omaha at Creighton
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Georgetown
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Western Kentucky at Louisville
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation Semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Marquette
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Champions Classic, Michigan State at Duke
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Champions Classic, Kansas vs. Kentucky, at Indianapolis
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.
NFL
8 p.m.; WSLS, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League game
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League quarterfinal, Forge at Arcahaie
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference semifinal, Dallas at Seattle
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League quarterfinal, Deportivo Saprissa at Marathon
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), George Washington at Virginia Tech
