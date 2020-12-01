 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 1
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Charlotte

7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

GOLF

3 a.m. (Wednesday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, First Round

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Legends Classic, semifinal, at Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.

4 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at VMI

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Villanova vs Hartford, at Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Omaha at Creighton

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Georgetown

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Western Kentucky at Louisville

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation Semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Marquette

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Champions Classic, Michigan State at Duke

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Champions Classic, Kansas vs. Kentucky, at Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.

NFL

8 p.m.; WSLS, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League game

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League quarterfinal, Forge at Arcahaie

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference semifinal, Dallas at Seattle

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League quarterfinal, Deportivo Saprissa at Marathon

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), George Washington at Virginia Tech

