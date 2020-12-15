 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 15
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, 2016 William and Mary-JMU game

7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 pm.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Radford

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at VMI

7 p.m.; MASN, Western Carolina at VCU

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Minnesota at Illinois

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Wichita State at Tulsa

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah Valley at Utah

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Appalachian State at Tennessee

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Xavier

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Florida State

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas State at Iowa State

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Long Beach State at UCLA

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Furman at Alabama

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Golden State at Sacramento

PRO FOOTBALL

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,  Spring League championship, Generals vs. Aviators, at San Antonio

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Wolverhampton

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Bromwich at Manchester City

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinal, second leg, Olimpia vs. Montreal, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinal, second leg, Tigres vs. New York City FC, at Orlando, Fla

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Longwood

8 p.m.; MASN2, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Pacific

