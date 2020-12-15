Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, 2016 William and Mary-JMU game
7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 pm.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Radford
6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at VMI
7 p.m.; MASN, Western Carolina at VCU
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Minnesota at Illinois
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Wichita State at Tulsa
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah Valley at Utah
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Appalachian State at Tennessee
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Xavier
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Florida State
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas State at Iowa State
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Long Beach State at UCLA
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Furman at Alabama
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Golden State at Sacramento
PRO FOOTBALL
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Spring League championship, Generals vs. Aviators, at San Antonio
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Wolverhampton
2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Bromwich at Manchester City
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinal, second leg, Olimpia vs. Montreal, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinal, second leg, Tigres vs. New York City FC, at Orlando, Fla
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Longwood
8 p.m.; MASN2, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Pacific
