Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 22
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," announcement of winners of Jacobs Blocking Trophy, Jim Tatum Award and Brian Piccolo Award

9 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," announcement of the league's official All-ACC team

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Tulane vs. Nevada, at Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boca Raton Bowl, Central Florida vs. BYU, at Boca Raton, Fla.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Maine at Boston College

2 p.m.; ACC Network, William and Mary at Virginia

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Hofstra at Richmond

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Appalachian State at Auburn

4 p.m.; MASN, JMU at VCU

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Seattle at California

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Abilene Christian at Arkansas

7 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, La Salle at Maryland

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas Tech at Oklahoma

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Wisconsin

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Montana at Arizona

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Bradley at Missouri

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Iowa

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego State vs St. Mary's, at San Luis Obispo, Calif.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, West Virginia at Kansas

9 p.m.; ESPNU, North Dakota State at TCU

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland State at Oregon State

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Grand Canyon vs. Colorado, at Las Vegas

NBA 

7 p.m.; TNT, Regular season, Golden State at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Regular season, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

SKIING

2:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

SOCCER

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League final, Tigres UANL vs. LA FC, at Orlando, Fla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Creighton

