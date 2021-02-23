Sports TV listings for Tuesday Feb. 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.; ACC Network, VMI at Virginia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, UMass at Richmond
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at VCU
7 p.m.; MASN, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville
7 p.m.; ESPN, Florida at Auburn
7 p.m.; ESPN2, West Virginia at TCU
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State
7 pm.; SEC Network, LSU at Georgia
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Villanova
9 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at Texas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Kansas State
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UConn at Georgetown
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona State
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN2,NBA G League, Lakeland vs. Westchester, at Orlando, Fla.
NBA
7 p.m.; TNT, All-Star Games reserves announced
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at Dallas
9:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at L.A. Clippers
10 p.m.; TNT, Portland at Denver
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Clippers, joined in progress
NHL
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Pittsburgh at Washington
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Washington
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Southampton at Leeds
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Exhibition, Virginia Tech at Virginia
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Chelsea at Atletico Madrid
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Adelaide International, Open Sud de France and Singapore Open
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, at Montpellier, France
7:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Adelaide International, Open Sud de France and Singapore Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Maryland
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Indiana