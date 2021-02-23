 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Feb. 23
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.; ACC Network, VMI at Virginia

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, UMass at Richmond

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at VCU

7 p.m.; MASN, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville

7 p.m.; ESPN, Florida at Auburn

7 p.m.; ESPN2, West Virginia at TCU

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State

7 pm.; SEC Network, LSU at Georgia

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Villanova

9 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at Texas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Kansas State

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UConn at Georgetown

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona State

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN2,NBA G League, Lakeland vs. Westchester, at Orlando, Fla.

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, All-Star Games reserves announced

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at Dallas

9:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at L.A. Clippers

10 p.m.; TNT, Portland at Denver

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Clippers, joined in progress

NHL 

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Pittsburgh at Washington

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Washington

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Southampton at Leeds 

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Exhibition, Virginia Tech at Virginia

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Chelsea at Atletico Madrid

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Adelaide International, Open Sud de France and Singapore Open

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, at Montpellier, France

7:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Adelaide International, Open Sud de France and Singapore Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Maryland

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Indiana

Tags

