Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 26, 20201
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 26, 20201

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl practices, Day 1 recap

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Southwestern Invitational, Second Round, at Westlake Village, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Henry Aaron celebration of life ceremony

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; MLB Network, National Baseball Hall of Fame election announcement

8 p.m.; MLB Network, National Baseball Hall of Fame election wrap-up show

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.; ESPN, Oklahoma at Texas

7 p.m.; ESPNU, SMU at Memphis

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at Providence

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at UConn

9 p.m.; ESPN, Georgia Tech at Duke

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Missouri at Auburn

9 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Atlanta

7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Houston

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft"

NHL 

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), N.Y. Islanders at Washington

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington

SKIING

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped)

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday); World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Kronplatz, Italy (taped)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Newcastle 

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at West Bromwich

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Louisville

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Hampton

