By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Kendo Castaneda vs. Jose Zepeda at Las Vegas (live)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 10

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tour De France, Stage 11

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Tour of California, Stage 7

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, KT at Kia (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 2016 Arizona-Baltimore game

4 p.m.: MASN, 2010 San Diego-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Miami-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Basketball," six episodes

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ESPN, "E60: The Hero of Goodall Park" (new)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Crystal Palace (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Lecce (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Arsenal (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel,  GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

