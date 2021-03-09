 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday March 9
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday March 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Virginia

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VCU at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at East Tenn. State

7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Alabama at Alabama

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Wednesday); NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 3 (delayed tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Minnesota

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Tampa Bay (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Wednesday); MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, at Greensboro, N.C.

4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Boston College vs. Duke

7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association championship, at Harrisonburg

7 p.m.; ESPN, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Northeast Conference championship, Mount St. Mary's at Bryant

9 p.m.; ESPN, West Coast Conference championship, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA G League semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.

9:15 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA G League semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL 

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Chicago at Dallas

SAILING

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Races 1-2, at Auckland, New Zealand (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Porto at Juventus

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubai and Guadalajara

3 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubai and Guadalajara

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; ESPNU, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, West Coast Conference championship, a Las Vegas

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten first round, Wisconsin vs. Illinois, at Indianapolis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert