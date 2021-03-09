Sports TV listings for Tuesday March 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Virginia
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VCU at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at East Tenn. State
7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Alabama at Alabama
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Wednesday); NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 3 (delayed tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Minnesota
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Tampa Bay (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Wednesday); MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, at Greensboro, N.C.
4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Boston College vs. Duke
7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC first round, Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association championship, at Harrisonburg
7 p.m.; ESPN, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Northeast Conference championship, Mount St. Mary's at Bryant
9 p.m.; ESPN, West Coast Conference championship, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA G League semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.
9:15 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA G League semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Chicago at Dallas
SAILING
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Races 1-2, at Auckland, New Zealand (same-day tape)
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Porto at Juventus
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubai and Guadalajara
3 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubai and Guadalajara
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Horizon League championship, at Indianapolis
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Summit League championship, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, West Coast Conference championship, a Las Vegas
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten first round, Wisconsin vs. Illinois, at Indianapolis