Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 24
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff committee's initial Top 25 rankings announced

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday); ESPN2, Korean Series, Game 7, Doosan vs. NC, at Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Peyton's Places Season 2 Preview Special"

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference first round, Nashville at Toronto

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Nations League highlights

8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference first round, New England at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Herediano vs. Real Esteli, at San José, Costa Rica

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Alajuelense vs. San Francisco, at Panama City

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, LA FC at Seattle

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

