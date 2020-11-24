Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff committee's initial Top 25 rankings announced
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday); ESPN2, Korean Series, Game 7, Doosan vs. NC, at Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Peyton's Places Season 2 Preview Special"
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League whiparound coverage
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference first round, Nashville at Toronto
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Nations League highlights
8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference first round, New England at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Herediano vs. Real Esteli, at San José, Costa Rica
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Alajuelense vs. San Francisco, at Panama City
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, LA FC at Seattle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!