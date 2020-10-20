 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 20
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Heisman Trophy preview

CYCLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 1

1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 1 (delayed tape)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Samsung at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 1, Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, preliminary round, Arcahaie vs. Verdes FC, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Nashville

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, preliminary round, CD FAS vs. Managua, at San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Ostrava Open, European Open and bett1HULKS Championships

