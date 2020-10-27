Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 27

AUTO RACING
Noon: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, resumption of Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, at Texas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, "The All-American Cuban Comet," new documentary on Carlos Alvarez
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Men and Women, East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals, at Atlanta
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, KT at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
PRO FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Spring League, Conquerors vs. Generals, at San Antonio
SOCCER
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at Clemson
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Vienna Open and Astana Open
