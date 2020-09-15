 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 15
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Hanwha

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Tampa Bay

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Baltimore

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Colorado

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NBA

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, Miami vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference finals, Game 7, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 5, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Edmonton

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Forge vs. Cavalry, at Prince Edward Island

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Pacific vs. Wanderers, at Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, at Rome

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, at Rome

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA playoffs, first round, Game 1, Connecticut vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA playoffs, first round, Game 1, Washington vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

