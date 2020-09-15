Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Hanwha
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Colorado
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, Miami vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference finals, Game 7, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 5, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Edmonton
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Forge vs. Cavalry, at Prince Edward Island
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Pacific vs. Wanderers, at Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, at Rome
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, at Rome
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA playoffs, first round, Game 1, Connecticut vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA playoffs, first round, Game 1, Washington vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.
