Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 22
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 22

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Payne's Valley Cup, charity match with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, at Ridgedale, Mo.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington, doubleheader

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Arizona

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER

9 p.m: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League qualifying round (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Seattle vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

