Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 29

BOWLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Finals, at Centreville
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: WSET, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Houston at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Chicago White Sox at Oakland
4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Toronto at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "In Play" (new)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Warrington at Salford
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, St. Helens at Wigan
SOCCER
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League playoff (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round, at Paris
5 a.m. (Wednesday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, second round, at Paris
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinal, Game 5, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!