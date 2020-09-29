 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 29
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 29

BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Finals, at Centreville

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: WSET, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Houston at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Chicago White Sox at Oakland

4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Toronto at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "In Play" (new)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Warrington at Salford

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, St. Helens at Wigan

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League playoff (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round, at Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, second round, at Paris

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinal, Game 5, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

