 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 8
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 8

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 10, Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at SK

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 1

6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y.. Yankees at Toronto

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Boston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona 

NBA 

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Today" (debut)

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, England at Denmark 

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Istanbul Cup

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Indiana vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Raheem Blackshear at practice part 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert