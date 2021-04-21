 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday April 21
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday April 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR iRacing, at Talladega

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Rhode Island at Boston College

CYCLING

12:30 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, La Fleche Brabancone (delayed tape)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan vs. Michigan State, at Iowa City, Iowa

2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, Maryland vs. Iowa, at Iowa City, Iowa

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, Ohio St. vs. Penn St., at Iowa City, Iowa

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, Rutgers vs. Northwestern, at Iowa City, Iowa

GOLF

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sport Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Philadelphia

1 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Miami

4 p.m,; MASN, St. Louis at Washington

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Oakland (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at NY Yankees

NBA

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Golden State at Washington

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at L.A. Clippers

NFL

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Going Pro: On the Line"

NHL 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Chicago

9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Vegas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Penrith

SOCCER

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, FA Women's Super League, Chelsea at Manchester City

1 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Southampton at Tottenham

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Cagliari at Udinese

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,  Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterrey

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, OL Reign at Portland

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Liberty

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisville at Kentucky

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Clemson at South Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert