Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 19
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 19

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Exhibition, Northern Trust Charity Challenge, at Norton, Mass.

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, at Hollister, Mo.

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, first round, at Troon, United Kingdom

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Boston

5:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, Game 2

7 p.m.: ESPN, MASN, Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Angels at San Francisco

MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Serving the Stripes"

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Brooklyn vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Utah vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Philadelphia vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first Round, Game 5, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Carolina vs. Boston, at Toronto

5:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton (joined in progress)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, First Stage, Wanderers vs. Forge, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, semifinal, Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, at Lisbon, Portugal (same-day tape)

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Legend of Alana Beard"

