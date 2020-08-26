Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Hawthorn
5 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Richmond
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Exhibition, BMW Championship Charity Event, at Olympia Fields, Ill.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, final round, at Hollister, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at Lotte
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox
6 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta
10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, at Toronto
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "The Making of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs' (new)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Colorado vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
RUGBY
1:30 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at Northampton (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Wanderers vs. Edmonton, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour /WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles quarterfinal, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.
