Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 2

BOXING
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Errol Spence Jr.-Danny Garcia press conference
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Penn State
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, continuation of coverage of first round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, first round, at The Colony, Texas
2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, second round, part I
5 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, second round, part II
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitationa, third-place game, at Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Army vs. Florida, at Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, championship, at Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Morehead State at Ohio State
5 p.m.; ESPN2, St. John's vs. Brigham Young, at Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, VCU at Penn State
6 p.m.; ACC Network, South Carolina State at Clemson
7 p.m.; MASN, Western Michigan at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ball State at Michigan
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seton Hall at Rhode Island
7 p.m.; ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, at Indianapolis
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, fifth-place game, at Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tennessee Tech at Xavier
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tarleton State at Texas A&M
8 p.m.; ACC Network, North Florida at Florida State
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas-Arlington at Arkansas
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, seventh-place game, at Asheville, N.C.
10 p.m.; ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Baylor vs. Illinois, at Indianapolis
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Washington State
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NFL
3:40 p.m.: WSLS, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League whiparound coverage
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, quarterfinal, Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli, at Alajuela, Costa Rica
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, quarterfinal, Olimpia vs. Motagua, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras
