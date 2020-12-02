 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 2
Mark Shaver

BOXING

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Errol Spence Jr.-Danny Garcia press conference

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Penn State

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, continuation of coverage of first round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, first round, at The Colony, Texas

2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, second round, part I

5 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship, second round, part II

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitationa, third-place game, at Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Army vs. Florida, at Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, championship, at Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Morehead State at Ohio State

5 p.m.; ESPN2, St. John's vs. Brigham Young, at Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, VCU at Penn State

6 p.m.; ACC Network, South Carolina State at Clemson

7 p.m.; MASN, Western Michigan at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ball State at Michigan

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seton Hall at Rhode Island

7 p.m.; ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, at Indianapolis

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, fifth-place game, at Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tennessee Tech at Xavier

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tarleton State at Texas A&M

8 p.m.; ACC Network, North Florida at Florida State

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas-Arlington at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, seventh-place game, at Asheville, N.C.

10 p.m.; ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Baylor vs. Illinois, at Indianapolis

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Washington State

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NFL

3:40 p.m.: WSLS, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League whiparound coverage

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, quarterfinal, Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli, at Alajuela, Costa Rica

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, quarterfinal, Olimpia vs. Motagua, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras

