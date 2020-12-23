Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," ACC players of the year and rookies of the year announced
9 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," ACC coach of the year announcement
3 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, at New Orleans
7 p.m.; ESPN, Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, at Montgomery, Ala.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Oregon
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Creighton
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Seton Hall
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Northwestern State at Washington State
5 p.m.; SEC Network, USC Upstate at Tennessee
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Providence at Butler
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Penn State
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Marquette
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: North Carolina" (new program about the late Dean Smith and UNC basketball)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Georgia Tech at UAB
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Western Illinois at DePaul
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Boise State
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access ACC: The Life," (new program about UNC field hockey and Pitt volleyball)
NBA
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Milwaukee at Boston
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Phoenix
SOCCER
12:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Inter Milan at Hellas Verona
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil semifinal, leg 1, São Paulo at Grêmio
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue