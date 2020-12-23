 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 23
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," ACC players of the year and rookies of the year announced

9 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," ACC coach of the year announcement

3 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, at New Orleans

7 p.m.; ESPN, Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, at Montgomery, Ala.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

3 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Oregon

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Creighton

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Seton Hall

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Northwestern State at Washington State

5 p.m.; SEC Network, USC Upstate at Tennessee

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Providence at Butler

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Penn State

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Marquette

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: North Carolina" (new program about the late Dean Smith and UNC basketball)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Georgia Tech at UAB

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Western Illinois at DePaul

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Boise State

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access ACC: The Life," (new program about UNC field hockey and Pitt volleyball)

NBA

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Milwaukee at Boston

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Phoenix

SOCCER 

12:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil semifinal, leg 1, São Paulo at Grêmio

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue

