Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 9
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Race Hub, "Best of" features, Part II

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour,U.S. Open, practice round, at Houston

2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Mars Hill at Radford

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rhode Island at Wisconsin

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Maryland at Clemson

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Providence at TCU

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Northern Iowa at Richmond

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Cal State-Bakersfield at Arizona

7 p.m.; MASN2, N.C. A&T at VCU

7:15 p.m.; ESPN, Indiana at Florida State

7:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia Tech at Nebraska

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at Xavier

8:15 p.m.; SEC Network, Liberty at Missouri

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, California at Pepperdine

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Diego at UCLA

9:15 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan State at Virginia

9:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Northwestern

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Florida A&M at Oregon

MISCELLANEOUS

7:15 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

10 p.m.; CONCACAF League play-in match, Motagua vs. Real Esteli, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

SURFING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), George Washington at James Madison

7 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Duke

7:15 p.m.; ACC Network, Elon at North Carolina State

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Minnesota

