Sports TV listings for Wednesday Dec. 9

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Race Hub, "Best of" features, Part II
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.; ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
GOLF
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour,U.S. Open, practice round, at Houston
2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Mars Hill at Radford
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rhode Island at Wisconsin
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Maryland at Clemson
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Providence at TCU
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Northern Iowa at Richmond
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Cal State-Bakersfield at Arizona
7 p.m.; MASN2, N.C. A&T at VCU
7:15 p.m.; ESPN, Indiana at Florida State
7:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia Tech at Nebraska
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at Xavier
8:15 p.m.; SEC Network, Liberty at Missouri
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, California at Pepperdine
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Diego at UCLA
9:15 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan State at Virginia
9:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Northwestern
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Florida A&M at Oregon
MISCELLANEOUS
7:15 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
10 p.m.; CONCACAF League play-in match, Motagua vs. Real Esteli, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
SURFING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), George Washington at James Madison
7 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Duke
7:15 p.m.; ACC Network, Elon at North Carolina State
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Minnesota
