Sports TV listings for Wednesday Feb. 3
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now: Signing Day Special"

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Signing Day Special

4 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live: Signing Day Special"

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: Signing Day Special"

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; MASN, Elon at James Madison

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Florida

7 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Wofford

7 p.m.; MASN2, VCU at Rhode Island

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Syracuse

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Missouri

7 p.m.; ESPNU, LSU at Alabama

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Providence

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

9 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina State

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Villanova at St. John's

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma State at TCU

9 p.m.; ESPNU, SMU at Tulsa

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Creighton

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego State at New Mexico

NBA

7:15 p.m.; ESPN, Indiana at Milwaukee

7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami

9:35 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at New Orleans

NHL

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Boston at Philadelphia

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Peacock Premium (streaming), Manchester City at Burnley

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Peacock Premium, Everton at Leeds

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Liverpool

3:15 p.m.; Peacock Premium, West Ham at Aston Villa

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League final, Deportivo Saprissa at Alajuelense

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Grampians Trophy, Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Oklahoma, joined in progress

