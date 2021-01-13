 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan, 13
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan, 13

AUTO RACING

1:30 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (delayed tape)

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, VCU at George Washington

4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Virginia

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Florida State

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at VMI

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Ohio State

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Duquesne at Dayton

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at LSU

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Georgia

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network,  Louisville at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Georgetown

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Nebraska

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Wyoming

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas Tech at Texas

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi State

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Brooklyn at N.Y. Knicks

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at L.A. Clippers

NHL 

5:15 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Chicago at Tampa Bay

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester City

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Abu Dhabi Open finals and Australian Open qualifying

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open, final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Iowa

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, St. John's at DePaul

