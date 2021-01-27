 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan. 27
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan. 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, practice, at Mobile, Ala.

2 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now: SEC Football Schedule Release Special"

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, practice, at Mobile, Ala.

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Southwestern Invitational, Final Round, at Westlake Village, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Las Vegas Invitational (taped)

GOLF

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; MASN, Towson at JMU

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Florida State

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Florida

7 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Carolina at VMI

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Ohio State

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Providence

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Seton Hall

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at N.C. State

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Arkansas

9 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Clemson

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Maryland

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Colorado State

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Kansas State at Baylor

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington State at Colorado

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at DePaul

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah State at UNLV

NBA 

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

8:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Golden State

NHL 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Chicago at Nashville

SOCCER 

1 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Wolverhampton at Chelsea

2:30 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Fulham at Brighton & Hove

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Manchester United

3:15 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leicester City at Everton

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Marquette at Villanova

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Washington State

