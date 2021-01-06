 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan. 6
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday Jan. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 4 (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Richmond

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), UMass at George Washington

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Louisville

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Special

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Tennessee

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Butler

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at LSU

7 p.m.; MASN, VCU at George Mason

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Xavier

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Duke

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at Virginia

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Baylor

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at South Carolina

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Creighton

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah State at New Mexico

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon State at Utah

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Air Force at Boise State

NBA

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Golden State

SKIING

9:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Juventas at AC Milan

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Abu Dhabi Open

1 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abu Dhabi Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Wisconsin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McFarling: Here's 1 unnecessary rule we shouldn't stand for
Sports

McFarling: Here's 1 unnecessary rule we shouldn't stand for

Virginia Tech players jumped up from their socially distanced chairs on the “bench,” waved towels and generally brought as much energy as they could in a win over Miami last week.

One problem: They’re apparently not allowed to do that. Not this season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: January 5th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert