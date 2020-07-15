Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 15
Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 15

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 Daytona 500

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open, at Bristol, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race, at Bristol, Tenn.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 19

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Kiwoom

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2017 Detroit-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1989 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2004 UNC-FSU game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Duke-UNC game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Duke-UVa game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Pitt-Louisville game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Marquette-Duke game

MEN'S LACROSSE

10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: WDBJ, "Game On!" with Tiki Barber

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN2 UFC preview

7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night main card, at Abu Dhabi

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Sydney

SOCCER

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester City

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Wolverhampton at Burnley

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Tottenham at Newcastle

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at Sampdoria

3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Liverpool at Arsenal

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Fiorentina at Lecce

8 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Birmingham at Memphis

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

