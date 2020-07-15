Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 15

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 Daytona 500
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open, at Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race, at Bristol, Tenn.
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 19
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Kiwoom
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2017 Detroit-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1989 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2004 UNC-FSU game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Duke-UNC game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Duke-UVa game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Pitt-Louisville game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Marquette-Duke game
MEN'S LACROSSE
10 a.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: WDBJ, "Game On!" with Tiki Barber
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2 UFC preview
7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi
10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night main card, at Abu Dhabi
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Sydney
SOCCER
1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester City
1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Wolverhampton at Burnley
1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Tottenham at Newcastle
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at Sampdoria
3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Liverpool at Arsenal
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Fiorentina at Lecce
8 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Birmingham at Memphis
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
