Sports TV listings for Wednesday July 22
BOWLING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 5, at Jupiter, Fla.

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 6, at Jupiter, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Clemson-Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-BC

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, first round, part I

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, first round, part II

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, LG at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto at Boston (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Thursday): MLB Network, Preseason, Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 BC-Virginia Tech game

NBA

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Orlando vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Sacramento vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Wests at Parramatta

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, at Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester United

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Liverpool

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Sampdoria

6 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Indy at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Cincinnati vs. N.Y. Red Bulls, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Colorado vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup semifinal, Portland vs. Houston, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis match between Chicago and Springfield; GVC Eastern European Championship

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

