tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Red Scare vs. Big X, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 11

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Tour de France, Stage 11

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Paris-Roubaix

DRAG RACING

7 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA reruns

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, LG at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2017 NL East title

7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Boston game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2010 Marquette-Syracuse game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 UConn-Notre Dame game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Duke-Georgia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Davidson-UNC game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Notre Dame-Louisville game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester City (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Cagliari at Fiorentina (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Brighton & Hove (live)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Sassuolo at Bologna (live)

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Utah vs. OL Reign, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Orlando City vs. Inter Miami, at Orlando, Fla. (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1996 Olympics all-around final

Tags

Load comments