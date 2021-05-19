Sports TV listings for Wednesday May 19

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR iRacing, at Circuit of the Americas
5:25 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice
BASKETBALL
8 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Patriots at GNBC
11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Douanes at Ferroviario Maputo
CURLING
1 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, Men's World Mixed Doubles Championship, U.S. vs. Switzerland, at Aberdeen, Scotland (delayed tape)
GOLF
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "America's Caddie: PGA Championship"
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Diego
7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs
7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (joined in progress)
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Play-In Game, San Antonio at Memphis
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Play-In Game, Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
6:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, East Division Playoff, First Round, Game 3, Washington at Boston
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division Playoff, First Round, Game 3, Washington at Boston
8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, Nashville at Carolina
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division Playoff, First Round, Game 1, Winnipeg at Edmonton
10:30 p.m.; CNBC, West Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, St. Louis at Colorado
RUGBY
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at Austin
SOCCER
2:50 p.m.; ESPN2, Coppa Italia Cup final, Atalanta vs. Juventus, at Reggio Emilia, Italy
3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley
SURFING
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surfing League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Search, at Rottnest Island, Western Australia
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Belgrade, Parma and Lyon
5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, NCAA women's team championships, quarterfinals, at Orlando, Fla.
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Belgrade, Parma and Lyon
WNBA
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Connecticut