Sports TV listings for Wednesday May 19
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR iRacing, at Circuit of the Americas

5:25 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 

BASKETBALL

8 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Patriots at GNBC

11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Douanes at Ferroviario Maputo

CURLING 

1 a.m. (Thursday); NBC Sports Network, Men's World Mixed Doubles Championship, U.S. vs. Switzerland, at Aberdeen, Scotland (delayed tape)

GOLF

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "America's Caddie: PGA Championship"

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Diego

7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs

7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (joined in progress)

NBA 

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Play-In Game, San Antonio at Memphis

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Play-In Game, Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

6:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, East Division Playoff, First Round, Game 3, Washington at Boston

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division Playoff, First Round, Game 3, Washington at Boston

8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, Nashville at Carolina

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division Playoff, First Round, Game 1, Winnipeg at Edmonton

10:30 p.m.; CNBC, West Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, St. Louis at Colorado

RUGBY

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at Austin

SOCCER 

2:50 p.m.; ESPN2, Coppa Italia Cup final, Atalanta vs. Juventus, at Reggio Emilia, Italy

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley

SURFING

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surfing League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Search, at Rottnest Island, Western Australia

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Belgrade, Parma and Lyon

5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, NCAA women's team championships, quarterfinals, at Orlando, Fla.

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Belgrade, Parma and Lyon

WNBA 

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Connecticut

