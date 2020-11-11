 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 11
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), interviews with Big South men's and women's basketball coaches (including Radford coaches at 2:45 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Eastern Michigan at Ball State

8 p.m.; ESPN, Toledo at Western Michigan

8 p.m.; ESPNU; Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

GOLF

Noon; ESPN, The Masters, practice round, at Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.; ESPN2, 2019 Masters documentary

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Playoffs, Game 3, KT at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL Cy Young Awards Announcement

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.; ACC Network, announcement of ACC preseason poll and preseason All-ACC team

7 p.m.; ACC Network, interviews with coaches from Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, XFC 43, at Atlanta

NBA

7 p.m.; ESPN, Mock Draft

PRO FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Spring League, Blues vs. Generals, at San Antonio

SOCCER

7 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Euroo Qualifiers preview show

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Sofia Open

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Sofia Open quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network, interviews with coaches from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, N.C. State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh

WOMEN"S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at South Carolina

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Examining the perfect 10s in Timesland football
Sports

Examining the perfect 10s in Timesland football

On the Friday when a normal Virginia prep football regular season would have concluded, we will conclude this year's weekly "list" column with a look at the programs that have sported clean slates through 10 games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert