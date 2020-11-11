Sports TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 11

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), interviews with Big South men's and women's basketball coaches (including Radford coaches at 2:45 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Eastern Michigan at Ball State
8 p.m.; ESPN, Toledo at Western Michigan
8 p.m.; ESPNU; Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
GOLF
Noon; ESPN, The Masters, practice round, at Augusta, Ga.
8 p.m.; ESPN2, 2019 Masters documentary
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Thursday); ESPN2, Playoffs, Game 3, KT at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL Cy Young Awards Announcement
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.; ACC Network, announcement of ACC preseason poll and preseason All-ACC team
7 p.m.; ACC Network, interviews with coaches from Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, XFC 43, at Atlanta
NBA
7 p.m.; ESPN, Mock Draft
PRO FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Spring League, Blues vs. Generals, at San Antonio
SOCCER
7 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Euroo Qualifiers preview show
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Sofia Open
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Sofia Open quarterfinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network, interviews with coaches from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, N.C. State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh
WOMEN"S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at South Carolina
