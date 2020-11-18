 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 18
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network,  NASCAR Awards Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Eastern Michigan

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Michigan at Central Michigan

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Northern Illinois at Ball State

CYCLING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ceratizit Challenge, Women's Race (taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Saudi Ladies Team International, second round, at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, first round, at Randburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2 p.m.; MASN, live races

MISCELLEANEOUS

7 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

NBA 

8 p.m.; ESPN, ESPNU, NBA Draft (pre-draft show at 7:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Draft (pre-draft show at 6 p.m.)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Nations League,: Netherlands at Poland

6 p.m.; ACC  Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Clemson vs. Virginia, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, quarterfinal, leg 2, Flamengo at São Paulo

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, at Raleigh, N.C.

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Auburn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert