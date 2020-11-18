Sports TV listings for Wednesday Nov. 18

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Awards Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Eastern Michigan
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Michigan at Central Michigan
7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Northern Illinois at Ball State
CYCLING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ceratizit Challenge, Women's Race (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Saudi Ladies Team International, second round, at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
2 a.m. (Thursday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, first round, at Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2 p.m.; MASN, live races
MISCELLEANEOUS
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
NBA
8 p.m.; ESPN, ESPNU, NBA Draft (pre-draft show at 7:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Draft (pre-draft show at 6 p.m.)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA Nations League,: Netherlands at Poland
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Clemson vs. Virginia, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, quarterfinal, leg 2, Flamengo at São Paulo
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, at Raleigh, N.C.
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Auburn
