Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Sydney
5 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Greater Western
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, SK at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Colorado
4 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m. to midnight: ESPNU, six Georgetown games featuring the late John Thompson as coach
NBA
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 7, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Colorado vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Gaming Championship, European Regional (new)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Miami at Atlanta
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, second found, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
WNBA
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Washington vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!