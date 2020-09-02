 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 2
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 2

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Sydney

5 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Greater Western

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, SK at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Colorado

4 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m. to midnight: ESPNU, six Georgetown games featuring the late John Thompson as coach

NBA

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 7, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Colorado vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Gaming Championship, European Regional (new)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Miami at Atlanta

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, second found, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

WNBA

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Washington vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

