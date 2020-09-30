 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 30
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, Qualifying Final, Geelong at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League Finals, at Centreville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Virginia Tech (taped Saturday)

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1992 Clemson-Virginia game

CYCLING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Fleche Wallone (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Cincinnati at Atlanta

1 p.m.: ESPN2, American League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Houston at Minnesota

2 p.m.: WSET, National League Wild Card Series Game 1, Miami at Chicago Cubs

3 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Chicago White Sox at Oakland

4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Toronto at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.: ESPN2, National League Wild Card Series, Game 1, St. Louis at San Diego

7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

10 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)

NBA

9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 1, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Tijuana

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League playoff (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of second round

5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, French Open, second round

