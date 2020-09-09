 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 9

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Season Predictions" (new)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 11, Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers

GOLF

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, first round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Kansas City at Cleveland

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona 

MISCELLANEOUS

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

MOTORCYCLES

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Citta de Faenza (delayed tape)

1 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Citta de Faenza (delayed tape)

NBA 

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Toronto vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 4, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

9 p.m.: WSLS, "Inspire Change" special

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, at Edmonton

SOCCER 

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Wanderers vs. Forge, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Cavalry vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, UNAM at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

