Sports TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Season Predictions" (new)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 11, Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers
GOLF
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, first round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Kansas City at Cleveland
7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
MISCELLANEOUS
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"
MOTORCYCLES
Midnight: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Citta de Faenza (delayed tape)
1 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Citta de Faenza (delayed tape)
NBA
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Toronto vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 4, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.
NFL
9 p.m.: WSLS, "Inspire Change" special
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, at Edmonton
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Wanderers vs. Forge, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, Cavalry vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, UNAM at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
