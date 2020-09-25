Subs not stars could determine Virginia Tech’s fate in unique season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — The run-up to Virginia Tech’s season opener against N.C. State hasn’t been fun for the coaching staff.

Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters on Monday that the level of uncertainty over the team’s roster is like nothing he’s ever experienced.

“I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we would actually have in the game as I do feel right now,” Fuente said. “And I think that’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look, just getting it nailed down exactly who’s going to do what and trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases.”

Tech is still dealing with the fallout from an undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 cases earlier this month that left a significant number of players in isolation or quarantine. The coaches were not going to even get results from the team’s third and final batch of weekly coronavirus tests until Saturday morning.

The lingering uncertainty thanks to the coronavirus is why Fuente has spent the last two months stressing how important depth is this season. The Hokies return eight starters on each side of the ball (plus nearly all the team’s starting specialists from last season), but the additional experience at most position groups could determine their success.