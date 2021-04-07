'This place is made for it': The Modifieds are back at Martinsville Speedway

“Really, I just want to race. It’s really awesome that NASCAR and the Whelen Modified tour have been able to put this all together and come to Martinsville ... and go to these premiere racetracks, because it’s a great opportunity for guys like myself and other drivers that wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to run at an historic racetrack like here and go out and race and put on a great show for the fans.”

Newman made it clear he isn’t racing the Modified to try to learn anything that could be applied to his Cup car, though he said it is a way to stay sharp and get more laps in. He compared going from the faster and better handling Modified to his slower and bigger stock car to a pilot going from an F-16 fighter jet to a small cub plane.

Newman said he’s there for fun, but also to race against the best of the best in that world of racing.

“It’s just fun racing against these guys,” he said. “They do it quote-unquote for a living. We’re all hobby racers, but they do it for a living. They’re the best, and it’s fun to come back and race against them.