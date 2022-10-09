Thomas' long-awaited return sparks Hokies' attack

PITTSBURGH – On Saturday, Malachi Thomas answered the biggest recurring question regarding Virginia Tech’s offense this season: When would he actually play?

New questions arise now that he’s made his season debut. Chief among them: How much better can Thomas make this Hokies attack, which has struggled mightily to move the ball during a 2-4 start?

“He’s a spark of the whole offense,” Tech quarterback Grant Wells said after Saturday’s 45-29 loss at Pitt. “I think everybody knows how talented of a running back he is. I think he showed it today.

“I think his confidence is only going to rise from today. He’s definitely a joy to have back with us.”

Coming back from a foot injury, Thomas was not eased into action. The 6-foot, 198-pound sophomore scored a 5-yard touchdown on his first of 15 carries Saturday, finishing with 84 rushing yards.

Thomas also caught five passes for 14 yards.

“It felt pretty good to score my first touchdown, but I know there’s more to come,” Thomas said. “It’s a big thanks to the O-line, because without their push, it would have never happened.”

Thomas said he was close to coming back last week and the week before, but the Hokies collectively decided to wait until he was 100%.

“Watching from the sideline, it was killing me,” Thomas said. “I wanted to be on the field bad, but I knew I had a job to do on the sideline to keep the guys up.”

With Tech trailing 38-29 in the fourth quarter, Thomas broke free for a 29-yard run on third-and-10 that put Tech into field goal range.

William Ross missed the kick, but it was the kind of run Tech had been yearning for all year.

The Hokies entered Saturday 112th nationally in rushing offense with 109.4 yards per game. They finished the evening with 126, with Thomas gaining exactly two thirds of those.

“I felt prepared,” Thomas said. “I was fresh. I hadn’t had any contact or anything. It was really just fresh legs out there. I wasn’t expecting the workload, but it just happened.”

Fellow tailback Keshawn King also scored a rushing touchdown, giving the Hokies multiple rushing scores in a game for the first time since their 27-10 victory over Boston College on Sept. 10.

They’re hoping Thomas’ presence will make that a more common occurrence.

“All of the guys have a ton of respect for Malachi, and he’s worked his tail off to get back,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “This was really the first week where he had a full week of practice, so I think the game reps will be really good for him, give him some confidence and shake the rust off.

“He’s a workhorse to me. You can feed him that ball a bunch.”