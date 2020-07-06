Troy Daniels has something to say.
Daniels, a former William Fleming High School and Virginia Commonwealth standout, is now a guard for the Denver Nuggets. But being an NBA player does not make him immune to racism.
"My everyday life, being Black in America, everything's being exposed now," Daniels, 28, said in a phone interview from Denver. "Everything that's happened to me up until now has kind of been overlooked, even by me, just because that's the way I was brought up. We stay away from confrontation, that's how I was always taught.
"I've been living with this in America every day. I just never really said anything. I've been disrespected, looked at differently, overlooked. Recently when I was trying to board up my girl's business so it wouldn't get looted, … I had a guy come, drove by and literally shouted racial slurs at me. And this is in California. … It just put everything into perspective for me. My blood was boiling.
"The way I can do something now is speak up about it, join the Black Lives Matter [movement], create awareness. … Nobody really knows what a Black person goes through every day."
The killing of George Floyd in late May has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. A white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder after he put his knee on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd until Floyd stopped breathing.
"With the George Floyd case, … the first time I watched it, it was very hard to watch," Daniels said. "That shed light on [the fact] that we can't overlook this anymore.
"We can't overlook [Colin] Kaepernick, the reason why he was kneeling [in 2018] was because of police brutality. … He wasn't disrespecting the flag by no means. He was creating awareness for police brutality. But somehow he still can't find a job.
"Those type of things we're fighting for today in the streets for the Black Lives Matter movement. Because we do matter. Obviously all lives do matter in this country and in this world, but black lives matter as well. We're not saying that no other lives matter. We're just saying that we matter because … for centuries, we've been overlooked, we've been pushed down."
Every day, Daniels thinks about what might happen to him if he is stopped by the police.
"There's been a couple times where I've been pulled over for speeding and I'm literally shaking, I don't know what to do," he said. "So the first thing I started doing was, if I got pulled over, I put all my windows down and I put my hands on the wheel, just because I don't know what's going to happen.
"I have a couple friends that are police officers. I'm actually a criminal justice major. But … as a Black man in America, I do get afraid when I see a police officer because they have the badge."
Floyd was hardly the first Black person to die from police brutality, but his arrest was captured on cellphone video.
"Everything being televised and shown on social media now, … that's been happening for years. … The only thing new about it is it's just being shown on social media," Daniels said.
"With the George Floyd case, we [saw] … this one. I think people are starting to get fed up. Even white people in this country are starting to get fed up with police brutality. It carries back over to the systematic racism within banks and [dealing with] black businesses, and systematic racism within teams and owners in every sport.
"It's very exciting to see white and black people come together to create awareness for Black Lives Matter when they're protesting in the middle of the streets. But at the end of the day, there's systematic racism … and there's people that are still not speaking up."
Daniels encountered racism at a bank in California.
"I had a check for a lot of money, but … I literally sat in there for an hour. I stated to the manager, 'Look, I can contact my financial advisor, I can contact the team, whatever you need me to do.’ But they still … didn't want to cash it, didn't want to deposit it," he said. "I couldn't believe it. But that's the type of stuff that we go through."
Daniels spent the first 4 1/2 months of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers. In March, Los Angeles agreed to waive him. He joined the Nuggets but played in only one game for his new team before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
He had been living in Los Angeles during the shutdown, and participated in a few protests there. He recently returned to Denver to get ready for the restart of the season.
"Being in Denver, Colorado, right now, just walking down the street, [there were] people looking at you like I'm different or why I'd be in this area," he said.
"I've walked in stores before and people have looked at me or just followed me around … because they maybe felt like I didn't have the money to be in there."
He said the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond and other cities is only a "first step."
"They could literally leave those statues but attack systematic racism more than ever and I would be totally fine with that," he said. "As a Black man in America, a statue doesn't make or break me.
"What makes or breaks me is … we need a different curriculum in school to teach … how do you buy a house, how do you create good credit. … Because in the Black community, … our parents really can't teach us that because they're in the systematic racism zone."
Daniels said he did not experience much racism while growing up in Roanoke.
"I knew there was racism in Roanoke, … but I didn't encounter it that much," he said. "I've been followed by the police plenty of times in Roanoke — a young Black guy driving a nice car. … My mom's got a nice Jeep. When I was in high school I used to drive it all the time. A couple times I would come back from Salem where I'd be followed for literally no reason."
Daniels believes change can come from voting.
"We have to get out there and vote to have the right people in office," he said.
"Our president doesn't support the Black Lives Matter movement, but … if we go vote, we can get a president in there that supports every movement that has something to do with creating a better America."
He also encourages people to record acts of racism or police brutality and post their videos on social media to spread awareness.
"Racism does live in our country," Daniels said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.