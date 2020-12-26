True colors: Roanoke Catholic, North Cross students join to honor memory of Kawuan Ray

On occasion over the years, the rock has been repainted a deep forest green, presumably in a stealth operation under the cover of darkness and anonymity.

"Twenty-five years ago when I was a student at Roanoke Catholic, I might have heard a rumor about it being painted green," Celtics athletic director Matt Peck said.

Youthful hijinx aside, Roanoke Catholic athletes know that by honoring Ray's memory their North Cross counterparts are showing their true colors.

"For a rival to come together and do something for a loved one that we were both amazed by everything he could do ... it is certainly amazing," Roanoke Catholic senior football player Andrew Vaught said.

Vaught first informed Daniel of Ray's death Tuesday night.

Daniel said he discussed his idea for a tribute with his parents, then ran it by a very receptive Vaught the next day.

"All the guys on my team have a great deal of respect for that program and that team," Daniel said. "Kawuan was a standout player. Everybody knew him. Hearing the news, it was shocking.