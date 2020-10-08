Turning it around: Zeroes can lead to heroes

The first clue things would be different came early in Jeff Highfill's first season as a high school football head coach.

It was 1979 and Highfill was the shiny new man in charge of the program at Floyd County.

The rookie coach assembled his Buffaloes for a practice, only to learn one of his players had a conflict that would prevent the youngster from attending the proceedings.

"He had to bury a cow," Highfill said.

Such a task is no triviality in a farming community, in terms of labor or financial significance to the unfortunate family.

To Highfill, who played his high school football in the highly organized system at Salem's Andrew Lewis High in the 1960s, it merely was one of several jarring episodes during his first year in Floyd.

"We went out and practiced and it was raining," he recalled. "It wasn't a thunderstorm, but it was raining pretty good. I had a kid come out and tell me the superintendent just called to tell me we can't practice in the rain.

"I went straight to the office and said, 'This can't be, ever again.' "

Football was not synonymous with success at Floyd in the early years.