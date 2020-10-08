Turning it around: Zeros can lead to heroes

The first clue things would be different came early in Jeff Highfill’s first season as a high school football head coach.
It was 1979 and Highfill was the shiny new man in charge of the program at Floyd County.
The rookie coach assembled his Buffaloes for a practice, only to learn one of his players had a conflict that would prevent the youngster from attending the proceedings.
“He had to bury a cow,” Highfill said.
Such a task is no triviality in a farming community, in terms of labor or financial significance to the unfortunate family.
To Highfill, who played his high school football in the highly organized system at Salem’s Andrew Lewis High in the 1960s, it merely was one of several jarring episodes during his first year in Floyd.
“We went out and practiced and it was raining,” he recalled. “It wasn’t a thunderstorm, but it was raining pretty good. I had a kid come out and tell me the superintendent just called to tell me we can’t practice in the rain.
“I went straight to the office and said, ‘This can’t be, ever again.’ ”
Football was not synonymous with success at Floyd in the early years.
A 5-3-1 record in 1963 was the lone winning season in school history before Highfill came on board.
“There was a lot of culture change,” he recalled. “There was no weight room. They had a few weights in a closet somewhere.”
There certainly was a long wait for the first victory.
In fact, Floyd County lost all 10 of its games in 1979.
Highfill walked off the field following a season-ending 47-0 loss to Fort Chiswell with one thought:
“After that first year,” he said, “I remember saying, ‘I’m going to do it my way.’ ”
Highfill’s methods helped produce an 8-4 record and the program’s first postseason victory in 1980.
He left Floyd for the job at William Byrd, which he kept for the next 38 years.
He never forgot the 0-10 season
“You always learn more from your failures than your success,” he said.
All Joe Favero had to bury when he got his first head coaching job at Magna Vista in 2008 were the memories of the Warriors’ 0-10 season in 2007 under their third head coach in three years.
Favero had been an assistant coach at Bassett, where the Bengals went 10-0 in 2007.
He certainly wasn’t expecting to lose every game at Magna Vista.
However, that’s what happened.
“I was the fourth head coach at the beginning of the season, four years in a row,” Favero said. “When you’re in program that goes 10 and 0, and the next year you’re 0 and 10 ... it’s amazing how easy it is to lose a game.”
Seven years later, Favero stood on the field at Liberty University in Lynchburg after leading Magna Vista to its second successive VHSL Group 3A state championship.
The journey to the top began with lessons learned at the bottom.
“It did help in terms of evaluating everything we were doing, top to bottom,” the Magna Vista coach said. “You have to go 0 and 10 to really look at everything you do.”
Highfill and Favero have plenty of company in Timesland’s “0-10 Club.”
The list includes 10 other current head coaches, a coach now in charge of a college program and a man with a stadium named in his honor.
Here are a few:
- Mark Poston took Eastern Montgomery to a 13-1 record and a Group 1A runner-up finish in 2010, but Rockbridge County had won just one game in two years when he took over in 2016 and finished 0-10 in his first year. The Wildcats have gone to the playoffs every year since.
- J.R. Edwards coached Hidden Valley to a Group AA Division 3 semifinal in 2006, but before he led Franklin County to three straight playoff berths from 2017-19, his first season in Rocky Mount resulted in a 0-10 mark in 2015.
- Scott Weaver has won more games than any coach at Hidden Valley, but before the Titans reached the 2013 Group 3A West Region final, he endured an 0-10 season in 2010.
- Kelly Lowe’s teams at Narrows have won 32 games in the last three years, but not before he had some trying times, including an 0-10 season on 2011.
- New Alleghany coach Will Fields took Bath County to a Group A Division 1 state final in 2003, but the ups and downs of life at a small school caught up with him with an 0-10 record in 2014.
- Brett McPherson has a 73-60 record in the last 12 years at Grayson County, but his third year on the job was an 0-10 slate in 2008.
- Alex Wilkens began his tenure at Christiansburg after the Blue Demons won just three games in the previous two years combined. His first season in 2017 ended at 0-10, but two years later the program was in the playoffs.
- Former Auburn coach Jack Turner took over an Eagles program that had a 29-game losing streak. Turner, now the head coach at Chatham, rebuilt the program but not before an 0-10 season in 2012.
- Scott Abell won three ODAC titles at Washington and Lee before becoming the head coach at Davidson College. He coached Amherst County to back-to-back VHSL Division 4 championships in 2006-07, but that was long after his program building began with an 0-10 season at Liberty High in 1998.
- Francis “Boodie” Albert has the stadium at Covington High named in his honor. He produced 164 victories and three undefeated seasons in 29 years, but he was not immune from the 0-10 season in 1958.
