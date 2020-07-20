Two share lead at VSGA junior girls tourney in Crozet

CROZET — Bayside High School rising sophomore Amber Mackiewicz and High Point-bound Danielle Suh both shot 6-under-par 65s to take the lead at the midway point of the VSGA Junior Girls Championship on Monday at Old Trail Golf Club.
Two-time champion Victoria Tip-Aucha of Vienna, who has signed with Penn State, is one shot back.
Amber Mackiewicz opened her round with two bogeys in the first three holes, then got back to par with chip-in eagle on the par-4 fourth hole. She went on to reel off six birdies in her last 14 holes.
Suh got her eagle on the par-5 third hole, then had five birdies and a bogey the rest of the way.
Also in the top five are Faith Garcia of Suffolk (67) and last week's VSGA Women's Amateur champion Tatum Walsh of Midlothian (68).
Blacksburg graduate and Harvard-bound Melissa Meng shot a 76 and is the low Timesland-area player, tied for 18th.
The tournament concludes on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!