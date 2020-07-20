Two share lead at VSGA junior girls tourney in Crozet
Two share lead at VSGA junior girls tourney in Crozet

CROZET — Bayside High School rising sophomore Amber Mackiewicz and High Point-bound Danielle Suh both shot 6-under-par 65s to take the lead at the midway point of the VSGA Junior Girls Championship on Monday at Old Trail Golf Club.

Two-time champion Victoria Tip-Aucha of Vienna, who has signed with Penn State, is one shot back.

Amber Mackiewicz opened her round with two bogeys in the first three holes, then got back to par with chip-in eagle on the par-4 fourth hole. She went on to reel off six birdies in her last 14 holes.

Suh got her eagle on the par-5 third hole, then had five birdies and a bogey the rest of the way.

Also in the top five are Faith Garcia of Suffolk (67) and last week's VSGA Women's Amateur champion Tatum Walsh of Midlothian (68).

Blacksburg graduate and Harvard-bound Melissa Meng shot a 76 and is the low Timesland-area player, tied for 18th.

The tournament concludes on Tuesday.

VSGA Junior Girls scores

CROZET -- Top 15 and Timesland-area scores after the first round of the 51st VSGA Junior Girls Championship, played at Old Trail GC (Par 71, 5,618 yards):

Amber Mackiewicz, Va. Beach;65

Danielle Suh, Herndon;65

Victoria Tip-Aucha, Vienna;66

Faith Garcia, Suffolk;67

Tatum Walsh, Midlothian;68

Melanie Walker, Burke;69

Isabel Bae, Bristow;69

Emma Landis, Va. Beach;69

Sue Lee, Lorton;70

Vynie Chen, Centreville;70

Sydney Hackett, Ashburn;71

Catherine Qiu, Great Falls;71

Annabelle Jennings, Chesapeake;71

Ester Choi, Midlothian;72

Elsie MacCleery, Crozet;73

Reagan McCoy, Va. Beach;73

ALSO

T-18. Melissa Meng, Blacksburg;76

T-29. Mckenzie Weddle, Riner;80

T-31. Kaitlyn Mosdell, Roanoke;81

T-34. Abby Hunter, Blacksburg;83

T-40. Allison Douglas, Covington;86

45. Alisa Davidova, Roanoke;91

